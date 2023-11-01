Do you live and breathe all things Saint Peter's? Then show your support for the Peacocks women's team with some new gear. For more details on the team, including up-to-date stats, continue reading.

Saint Peter's team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Reilly Sunday 5 8.2 3.4 2.6 0.6 0.0 Fatmata Janneh 5 7.4 5.2 1.2 1.2 0.6 Jada Leonard 5 6.4 3.0 1.6 1.8 0.4 Jada Williams 4 7.8 5.8 0.8 1.3 1.0 Maya Hyacienth 5 4.2 3.2 0.4 1.0 0.0 Rachel Kuhl 5 3.8 1.8 0.2 0.8 0.0 Layla Laws 3 4.0 2.7 0.7 1.0 0.0 Mikia Keith 5 2.0 2.8 1.2 0.4 0.0 Carys Roy 5 1.6 1.6 0.2 0.4 0.2 Maria Fux 5 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.4 0.0

Saint Peter's season stats

Saint Peter's has just one win (1-4) this season.

The Peacocks are 1-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

Saint Peter's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Saint Peter's games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 LIU A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Wagner H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 NJIT A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Marist H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Niagara H 7:00 PM

