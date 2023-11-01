Saint Mary's (CA) (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Friday, December 8 at 9:30 PM ET, at home against the Montana State Bobcats.

If you're looking to go to see the Saint Mary's Gaels in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Saint Mary's (CA) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Montana State H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 10 UC Davis A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Washington A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Cal State East Bay H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Denver A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 San Jose State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Pacific H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 San Diego H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Loyola Marymount H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Portland A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Gonzaga A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Pacific A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Santa Clara H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Portland H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 San Francisco A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Saint Mary's (CA)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Montana State Bobcats
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Location: University Credit Union Pavilion

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Saint Mary's (CA)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Saint Mary's (CA) players

Shop for Saint Mary's (CA) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso 8 11.0 3.3 2.0 0.6 0.0 55.9% (38-68) 60.0% (3-5)
Tayla Dalton 8 9.8 2.0 2.4 1.4 0.1 49.0% (25-51) 42.1% (8-19)
Ali Bamberger 8 8.8 5.0 2.1 0.8 1.0 37.1% (26-70) 27.3% (6-22)
Hannah Rapp 8 8.5 3.0 1.8 0.8 0.1 50.0% (26-52) 47.4% (9-19)
Addison Wedin 8 5.0 2.8 0.3 0.1 0.0 37.5% (18-48) 16.7% (4-24)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.