Coming up for the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks women (8-0) is a matchup at home versus the Utah Utes, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

If you're looking to go to see the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Saint Joseph's (PA) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Utah H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 9 Villanova H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 New Hampshire H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Fordham A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 George Washington H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Richmond H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Saint Louis A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Duquesne H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 La Salle H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Rhode Island A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Saint Bonaventure A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Davidson H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Loyola Chicago A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 UMass H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 George Mason A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Utah Utes
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Saint Joseph's (PA)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Saint Joseph's (PA) players

Shop for Saint Joseph's (PA) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Talya Brugler 8 14.9 3.9 2.0 1.0 0.6 54.9% (45-82) 10.0% (1-10)
Mackenzie Smith 8 13.4 4.8 2.0 1.4 0.5 46.2% (36-78) 48.4% (15-31)
Laura Ziegler 8 12.4 11.0 2.4 0.6 1.4 34.5% (38-110) 21.1% (8-38)
Chloe Welch 8 11.5 4.6 1.9 0.8 0.9 47.0% (31-66) 40.9% (9-22)
Gabby Casey 7 7.6 2.1 0.9 0.7 0.3 58.8% (20-34) 45.5% (5-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.