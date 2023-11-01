Do you live and breathe all things Saint Joseph's (PA)? Then show your pride in the Hawks women's team with some new gear. For additional details on the team, including updated stats, continue scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Saint Joseph's (PA) team leaders

Want to buy Laura Ziegler's jersey? Or another Saint Joseph's (PA) player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Talya Brugler 6 16.2 3.8 2.2 1.2 0.7 Laura Ziegler 6 14.3 11.8 2.0 0.7 1.3 Mackenzie Smith 6 12.0 5.0 1.8 1.2 0.5 Chloe Welch 6 11.2 4.8 1.8 1.0 1.2 Gabby Casey 5 8.2 1.6 1.0 0.8 0.4 Julia Nystrom 6 3.3 1.7 3.7 0.3 0.2 Paula Maurina 6 1.8 1.2 0.7 0.2 0.2 Emma Boslet 6 1.2 1.0 1.5 1.0 0.0 Aleah Snead 5 1.0 1.2 0.0 0.2 0.0 Kaylie Griffin 3 1.0 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0

Saint Joseph's (PA) season stats

Saint Joseph's (PA) is unbeaten at 6-0 this season.

The Hawks are 1-0 at home and 5-0 on the road this year.

Saint Joseph's (PA), in its signature win of the season, defeated the Temple Owls 67-65 on November 22.

The Hawks have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 23 games remaining on Saint Joseph's (PA)'s schedule in 2023-24, and one are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Hawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Saint Joseph's (PA) games

Check out the Hawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 North Florida H 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Boston University A 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Utah H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Villanova H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 New Hampshire H 11:00 AM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Saint Joseph's (PA) this season.

Check out the Hawks this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.