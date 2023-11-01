A game at home versus the Youngstown State Penguins is coming up for the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash women (1-7), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Saint Francis (PA) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Youngstown State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 NJIT A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Penn State A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Syracuse A 10:30 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 UMBC A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Wagner H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Sacred Heart H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Cent. Conn. St. A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Fairleigh Dickinson A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 LIU A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Le Moyne H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Stonehill A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Merrimack A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Cent. Conn. St. H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 LIU H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Saint Francis (PA)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Youngstown State Penguins
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: DeGol Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Saint Francis (PA)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Saint Francis (PA) players

Shop for Saint Francis (PA) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kendall Carruthers 8 13.6 3.1 2.3 1.1 0.1 43.4% (36-83) 37.8% (14-37)
Yanessa Boyd 8 8.9 1.9 1.1 1.0 0.3 39.7% (27-68) 21.1% (4-19)
Destini Ward 8 8.6 4.1 1.4 1.5 0.1 29.4% (25-85) 21.1% (4-19)
Julianna Gibson 8 5.1 5.6 0.3 0.8 0.5 37.3% (19-51) 0.0% (0-2)
Harris Robinson 8 4.1 4.8 1.6 0.8 0.0 34.2% (13-38) 35.7% (5-14)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.