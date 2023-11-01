The Sacramento State Hornets women (1-6) will next play on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs, on Saturday, December 16 at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Sacramento State Hornets in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Sacramento State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Fresno State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Cal Poly H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Idaho H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Eastern Washington H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 St. Thomas A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Oral Roberts H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Weber State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Idaho State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Northern Colorado H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Northern Arizona H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Montana State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Montana A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Portland State H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Idaho A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Idaho State H 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Sacramento State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Fresno State Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Save Mart Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Sacramento State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Sacramento State players

Shop for Sacramento State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Summah Hanson 7 15.7 8.7 2.3 1.3 1.3 44.0% (37-84) 46.7% (14-30)
Benthe Versteeg 7 7.3 3.9 5.9 1.3 0.1 36.5% (23-63) 20.0% (1-5)
Irune Orio 7 6.6 1.9 0.4 0.6 0.1 41.9% (18-43) 34.8% (8-23)
Solape Amusan 7 5.3 2.1 0.3 0.7 0.1 39.4% (13-33) 47.8% (11-23)
Seilala Lautaimi 7 4.7 3.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 47.6% (10-21) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.