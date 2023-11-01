The Sacramento State Hornets women (1-6) will next play on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs, on Saturday, December 16 at 5:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Sacramento State games

Sacramento State's next matchup information

Opponent: Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center

Top Sacramento State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Summah Hanson 7 15.7 8.7 2.3 1.3 1.3 44.0% (37-84) 46.7% (14-30) Benthe Versteeg 7 7.3 3.9 5.9 1.3 0.1 36.5% (23-63) 20.0% (1-5) Irune Orio 7 6.6 1.9 0.4 0.6 0.1 41.9% (18-43) 34.8% (8-23) Solape Amusan 7 5.3 2.1 0.3 0.7 0.1 39.4% (13-33) 47.8% (11-23) Seilala Lautaimi 7 4.7 3.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 47.6% (10-21) -

