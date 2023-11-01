Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Sacramento State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Hornets with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Sacramento State Hornets jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Sacramento State team leaders

Want to buy Summah Hanson's jersey? Or another Sacramento State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Summah Hanson 6 15.0 8.3 2.5 1.0 1.3 Benthe Versteeg 6 7.5 3.7 5.3 1.2 0.2 Solape Amusan 6 5.7 1.0 0.2 0.5 0.2 Irune Orio 6 5.0 2.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 Seilala Lautaimi 6 4.2 3.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 Sophia Lee 5 4.4 2.6 1.0 1.4 0.2 Avanna Jackson 6 3.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 Lina Falk 6 3.0 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.3 Paula Haw 6 1.8 4.0 0.3 0.2 0.3 Kaylie Edge 6 1.0 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.0

Sacramento State season stats

Sacramento State has failed to win a game this season (0-6).

The Hornets are 0-4 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

Sacramento State hasn't defeated a single D1 opponent this season.

The Hornets have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Sacramento State has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Hornets? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Sacramento State games

Check out the Hornets in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 CSU Northridge H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Fresno State A 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Cal Poly H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Idaho H 9:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Eastern Washington H 5:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Sacramento State this season.

Check out the Hornets this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.