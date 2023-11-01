The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women (6-5) will next be in action at home against the Indiana Hoosiers, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Rutgers games

Rutgers' next matchup information

Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Location: Jersey Mike's Arena

Broadcast: BTN

Top Rutgers players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaylene Smikle 11 16.8 5.7 2.7 1.9 0.5 41.5% (66-159) 30.0% (15-50) Destiny Adams 11 13.6 7.9 2.2 2.2 1.0 56.1% (60-107) 0.0% (0-2) Chyna Cornwell 11 10.2 8.5 0.5 0.9 0.8 57.3% (43-75) - Jillian Huerter 11 8.1 1.6 1.3 0.5 0.5 42.6% (29-68) 41.0% (25-61) Lisa Thompson 11 6.9 1.8 1.6 0.9 0.1 37.1% (26-70) 41.7% (10-24)

