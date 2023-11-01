The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women (6-5) will next be in action at home against the Indiana Hoosiers, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Rutgers games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET)
Sat, Dec 9 Indiana H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Princeton A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Virginia Tech H 5:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Northwestern A 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Purdue A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Iowa H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Ohio State A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Penn State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Illinois A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Michigan H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Wisconsin A 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Michigan State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Nebraska A 3:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Maryland H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Michigan A 2:00 PM

Rutgers' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Jersey Mike's Arena
  • Broadcast: BTN

Top Rutgers players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kaylene Smikle 11 16.8 5.7 2.7 1.9 0.5 41.5% (66-159) 30.0% (15-50)
Destiny Adams 11 13.6 7.9 2.2 2.2 1.0 56.1% (60-107) 0.0% (0-2)
Chyna Cornwell 11 10.2 8.5 0.5 0.9 0.8 57.3% (43-75) -
Jillian Huerter 11 8.1 1.6 1.3 0.5 0.5 42.6% (29-68) 41.0% (25-61)
Lisa Thompson 11 6.9 1.8 1.6 0.9 0.1 37.1% (26-70) 41.7% (10-24)

