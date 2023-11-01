Buy Tickets for Rutgers Scarlet Knights Women's Basketball Games
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women (6-5) will next be in action at home against the Indiana Hoosiers, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Rutgers games
Rutgers' next matchup information
- Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Jersey Mike's Arena
- Broadcast: BTN
Top Rutgers players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kaylene Smikle
|11
|16.8
|5.7
|2.7
|1.9
|0.5
|41.5% (66-159)
|30.0% (15-50)
|Destiny Adams
|11
|13.6
|7.9
|2.2
|2.2
|1.0
|56.1% (60-107)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Chyna Cornwell
|11
|10.2
|8.5
|0.5
|0.9
|0.8
|57.3% (43-75)
|-
|Jillian Huerter
|11
|8.1
|1.6
|1.3
|0.5
|0.5
|42.6% (29-68)
|41.0% (25-61)
|Lisa Thompson
|11
|6.9
|1.8
|1.6
|0.9
|0.1
|37.1% (26-70)
|41.7% (10-24)
