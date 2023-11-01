Buy Tickets for Robert Morris Colonials Women's Basketball Games
Robert Morris (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Upcoming Robert Morris games
Robert Morris' next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas A&M Aggies
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Arena
Top Robert Morris players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Simone Morris
|8
|12.8
|3.1
|0.9
|0.5
|0.3
|39.5% (34-86)
|35.5% (11-31)
|Naomi Barnwell
|8
|9.8
|7.1
|1.5
|0.9
|1.3
|46.3% (31-67)
|14.3% (1-7)
|Danielle Vuletich
|8
|7.5
|6.6
|1.1
|0.4
|1.5
|44.2% (23-52)
|20.0% (4-20)
|Alejandra Mastral
|7
|7.6
|2.0
|2.0
|2.1
|0.1
|38.6% (22-57)
|17.6% (3-17)
|Louella Allana
|8
|6.3
|3.6
|3.4
|1.5
|0.0
|44.7% (17-38)
|46.7% (14-30)
