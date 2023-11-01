Robert Morris (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Upcoming Robert Morris games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Texas A&M A 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Charleston (SC) H 12:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Fairmont State H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 IUPUI H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Wright State H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Oakland H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Milwaukee A 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Green Bay A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Purdue Fort Wayne H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Detroit Mercy H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Youngstown State A 1:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Detroit Mercy A 7:00 PM

Robert Morris' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas A&M Aggies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reed Arena

Top Robert Morris players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Simone Morris 8 12.8 3.1 0.9 0.5 0.3 39.5% (34-86) 35.5% (11-31)
Naomi Barnwell 8 9.8 7.1 1.5 0.9 1.3 46.3% (31-67) 14.3% (1-7)
Danielle Vuletich 8 7.5 6.6 1.1 0.4 1.5 44.2% (23-52) 20.0% (4-20)
Alejandra Mastral 7 7.6 2.0 2.0 2.1 0.1 38.6% (22-57) 17.6% (3-17)
Louella Allana 8 6.3 3.6 3.4 1.5 0.0 44.7% (17-38) 46.7% (14-30)

