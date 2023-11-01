Robert Morris (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET, on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies.

If you're looking to see the Robert Morris Colonials in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Robert Morris games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Robert Morris' next matchup information

Opponent: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Reed Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Robert Morris' next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Robert Morris players

Shop for Robert Morris gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Simone Morris 8 12.8 3.1 0.9 0.5 0.3 39.5% (34-86) 35.5% (11-31) Naomi Barnwell 8 9.8 7.1 1.5 0.9 1.3 46.3% (31-67) 14.3% (1-7) Danielle Vuletich 8 7.5 6.6 1.1 0.4 1.5 44.2% (23-52) 20.0% (4-20) Alejandra Mastral 7 7.6 2.0 2.0 2.1 0.1 38.6% (22-57) 17.6% (3-17) Louella Allana 8 6.3 3.6 3.4 1.5 0.0 44.7% (17-38) 46.7% (14-30)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.