If you're a big fan of Robert Morris women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Colonials apparel. For additional details, continue scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Robert Morris Colonials jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Robert Morris team leaders

Want to buy Danielle Vuletich's jersey? Or another Robert Morris player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Simone Morris 7 12.9 2.9 1.0 0.6 0.3 Naomi Barnwell 7 8.4 6.6 1.3 1.0 1.4 Danielle Vuletich 7 7.7 6.6 1.1 0.3 1.4 Alejandra Mastral 6 8.0 2.2 2.0 2.3 0.2 Louella Allana 7 6.1 3.4 2.6 1.3 0.0 Madison O'Dell 7 5.4 0.1 0.7 0.0 0.0 Natalie Johnson 7 4.9 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.1 Micah O'Dell 7 4.6 1.3 0.9 0.1 0.4 Paris Kirk 6 3.0 5.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 Rebecca Dwomoh 7 1.7 3.3 1.0 1.4 0.7

Robert Morris season stats

Robert Morris has only two wins (2-5) this season.

The Colonials have one home win (1-1) and one road win (1-4) this year.

Robert Morris' best victory this season came against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 360) in the RPI. Robert Morris took home the 61-50 win on the road on November 6.

The Colonials have had no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Robert Morris has 22 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Colonials? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Robert Morris games

Check out the Colonials in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Youngstown State H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Texas A&M A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Charleston (SC) H 12:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Fairmont State H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 IUPUI H 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Robert Morris this season.

Check out the Colonials this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.