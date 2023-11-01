Rider (2-6) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Manhattan Jaspers.

If you're looking to see the Rider Broncs in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Rider games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Manhattan A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Lehigh A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Iona H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Marist A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Canisius H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Siena A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Mount St. Mary's H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Niagara H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Saint Peter's A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Fairfield H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Quinnipiac A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Mount St. Mary's A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Manhattan H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Iona A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Rider's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Manhattan Jaspers
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Draddy Gymnasium

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Rider's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Rider players

Shop for Rider gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Taylor Langan 7 13.6 6.1 1.0 1.4 0.3 46.1% (35-76) 40.0% (4-10)
Makayla Firebaugh 8 11.0 3.1 1.6 0.9 0.3 43.4% (33-76) 34.2% (13-38)
Kaylan Deveney 8 7.6 3.4 0.8 0.4 0.4 43.6% (24-55) 37.5% (6-16)
Jessika Schiffer 8 4.9 1.4 1.5 0.9 0.1 25.5% (13-51) 26.2% (11-42)
Sanaa Redmond 8 4.8 3.3 3.3 0.6 0.3 30.0% (12-40) 0.0% (0-5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.