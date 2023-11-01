Do you live and breathe all things Rider? Then show your support for the Broncs women's team with some new apparel. For additional info on the team, including updated stats, keep reading.

Rider team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Makayla Firebaugh 6 12.0 2.7 2.0 0.8 0.2 Taylor Langan 5 13.8 7.2 1.0 1.4 0.2 Kaylan Deveney 6 8.3 4.0 0.3 0.3 0.5 Jessika Schiffer 6 5.5 1.2 1.7 0.7 0.2 Sanaa Redmond 6 5.3 3.2 3.7 0.5 0.3 Jamia Blake 6 3.5 2.5 0.5 0.7 0.0 Mariona Cos-Morales 6 3.2 2.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 Aliya McIver 6 1.8 0.7 0.8 0.2 0.2 Sofie Bruintjes 6 1.7 1.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 Taylor Blunt 2 3.5 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.0

Rider season stats

Rider's record is just just 2-4 so far this season.

The Broncs have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

In terms of its signature win this season, Rider beat the Boston University Terriers at home on November 18. The final score was 58-55.

This year, the Broncs have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rider has 23 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Rider games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Monmouth H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Virginia A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Manhattan A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Lehigh A 2:00 PM

