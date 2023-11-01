The Rhode Island Rams (6-4) will be on the road against the the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.

Upcoming Rhode Island games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 St. John's (NY) A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Le Moyne H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Harvard H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Saint Louis A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 George Mason H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Saint Bonaventure H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Loyola Chicago A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Richmond A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Fordham H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 La Salle A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 UMass H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 George Washington A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Duquesne A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Richmond H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rhode Island's next matchup information

  • Opponent: St. John's Red Storm
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Carnesecca Arena

Top Rhode Island players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Maye Toure 10 14.1 7.6 0.8 1.3 0.2 47.5% (57-120) 27.3% (3-11)
Sophie Phillips 10 11.2 1.4 1.2 0.9 0.3 39.6% (40-101) 33.3% (24-72)
Teisha Hyman 10 11.0 7.3 2.1 2.2 0.1 34.4% (43-125) 13.9% (5-36)
D'yona Davis 10 8.3 2.5 2.9 1.5 0.0 38.6% (32-83) 19.0% (4-21)
Tenin Magassa 10 7.8 5.6 0.8 1.0 2.6 49.2% (29-59) -

