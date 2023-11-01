Buy Tickets for Rhode Island Rams Women's Basketball Games
The Rhode Island Rams (6-4) will be on the road against the the St. John's Red Storm on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
If you're looking to catch the Rhode Island Rams in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Rhode Island games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Rhode Island's next matchup information
- Opponent: St. John's Red Storm
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Carnesecca Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Rhode Island's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Rhode Island players
Shop for Rhode Island gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Maye Toure
|10
|14.1
|7.6
|0.8
|1.3
|0.2
|47.5% (57-120)
|27.3% (3-11)
|Sophie Phillips
|10
|11.2
|1.4
|1.2
|0.9
|0.3
|39.6% (40-101)
|33.3% (24-72)
|Teisha Hyman
|10
|11.0
|7.3
|2.1
|2.2
|0.1
|34.4% (43-125)
|13.9% (5-36)
|D'yona Davis
|10
|8.3
|2.5
|2.9
|1.5
|0.0
|38.6% (32-83)
|19.0% (4-21)
|Tenin Magassa
|10
|7.8
|5.6
|0.8
|1.0
|2.6
|49.2% (29-59)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.