Rhode Island team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Maye Toure 7 15.6 7.0 0.9 1.4 0.3 Sophie Phillips 7 11.9 1.3 1.3 0.7 0.4 Teisha Hyman 7 9.6 7.4 2.6 2.4 0.1 Tenin Magassa 7 8.4 5.6 0.9 1.0 3.1 D'yona Davis 7 6.7 2.3 3.3 1.6 0.0 Anaelle Dutat 7 4.9 4.9 1.0 0.9 0.0 Ines Debroise 7 3.1 2.7 3.4 1.3 0.0 Hawa Komara 7 2.3 3.0 0.6 0.1 0.1 Sophia Vital 6 1.8 1.5 1.2 0.5 0.0 Eva DeChent 4 2.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3

Rhode Island season stats

This season, Rhode Island has won five games so far (5-2).

The Rams are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year (2-0 in neutral-site games).

Rhode Island captured its signature win of the season on November 25 by claiming a 64-58 victory over the Portland Pilots, the No. 172-ranked team based on the RPI.

The Rams have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams left on Rhode Island's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Rhode Island games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Quinnipiac H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Princeton H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Providence A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 St. John's (NY) A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Le Moyne H 11:00 AM

