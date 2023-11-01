Next up for the Providence Friars women (4-5) is a matchup away versus the Yale Bulldogs, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Providence games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Yale A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Sacred Heart H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Baylor N 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Kennesaw State N 1:15 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Seton Hall A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 DePaul H 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 St. John's (NY) H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 UConn A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Creighton A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Georgetown H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Butler A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Villanova H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Xavier A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Marquette H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 DePaul A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Providence's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Yale Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: John J. Lee Amphitheater

Top Providence players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Olivia Olsen 9 14.9 8.3 0.6 1.0 1.6 57.4% (54-94) -
Brynn Farrell 9 7.9 5.0 1.8 1.6 0.1 27.4% (17-62) 20.8% (5-24)
Grace Efosa-Aguebor 5 12.2 5.6 0.6 2.0 0.6 33.9% (21-62) 30.0% (3-10)
Marta Morales 9 6.2 3.7 2.4 0.8 0.4 39.0% (23-59) 28.6% (8-28)
Kylee Sheppard 6 7.3 3.0 4.0 2.3 0.7 32.6% (15-46) 20.0% (3-15)

