Next up for the Providence Friars women (4-5) is a matchup away versus the Yale Bulldogs, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Providence Friars in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Providence games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Providence's next matchup information

Opponent: Yale Bulldogs

Yale Bulldogs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: John J. Lee Amphitheater

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Providence's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Providence players

Shop for Providence gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Olivia Olsen 9 14.9 8.3 0.6 1.0 1.6 57.4% (54-94) - Brynn Farrell 9 7.9 5.0 1.8 1.6 0.1 27.4% (17-62) 20.8% (5-24) Grace Efosa-Aguebor 5 12.2 5.6 0.6 2.0 0.6 33.9% (21-62) 30.0% (3-10) Marta Morales 9 6.2 3.7 2.4 0.8 0.4 39.0% (23-59) 28.6% (8-28) Kylee Sheppard 6 7.3 3.0 4.0 2.3 0.7 32.6% (15-46) 20.0% (3-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.