Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Providence Friars! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Providence Friars jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Providence team leaders

Want to buy Olivia Olsen's jersey? Or another Providence player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Olivia Olsen 7 15.3 8.0 0.4 1.0 1.4 Grace Efosa-Aguebor 5 12.2 5.6 0.6 2.0 0.6 Brynn Farrell 7 8.4 5.0 1.7 1.7 0.1 Marta Morales 7 6.7 2.7 2.4 1.0 0.4 Kylee Sheppard 6 7.3 3.0 4.0 2.3 0.7 Ugne Sirtautaite 7 3.6 3.1 1.0 0.3 0.1 Emily Archibald 7 3.1 2.9 0.7 0.0 0.3 Nariah Scott 5 4.0 2.2 1.8 1.0 0.2 Sarah Bandoma 6 3.0 2.3 0.0 0.3 0.7 Kendall Eddy 5 1.6 0.6 1.0 0.8 0.0

Providence season stats

Providence has gone 3-4 on the season so far.

The Friars have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

Against the Vermont Catamounts on November 10, Providence notched its signature win of the season, which was a 57-47 home victory.

The Friars, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

Providence has 24 games left in the regular season, including four against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Looking to bet on the Friars? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Providence games

Check out the Friars in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Iona H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Rhode Island H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Yale A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Sacred Heart H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Baylor N 3:30 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Providence this season.

Check out the Friars this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.