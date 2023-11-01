The Princeton Tigers (6-3) will be on the road against the the Villanova Wildcats on Monday, December 11 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Princeton games

Princeton's next matchup information

Opponent: Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Top Princeton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Madison St. Rose 9 16.6 2.2 1.4 1.7 0.3 42.5% (54-127) 38.3% (18-47) Kaitlyn Chen 9 15.0 3.1 4.4 0.9 0.4 44.6% (50-112) 38.1% (8-21) Skye Belker 9 10.1 2.2 1.4 0.8 0.2 41.0% (32-78) 25.0% (8-32) Ashley Chea 9 4.8 1.2 1.2 0.2 0.1 33.3% (16-48) 30.0% (6-20) Parker Hill 9 4.7 2.9 0.6 1.2 1.3 62.1% (18-29) 0.0% (0-1)

