The Princeton Tigers (6-3) will be on the road against the the Villanova Wildcats on Monday, December 11 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Princeton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Villanova A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Rutgers H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Vermont A 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Le Moyne A 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Cornell A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Harvard A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Dartmouth A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Columbia H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Cornell H 7:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Yale H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Brown H 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Pennsylvania A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Brown A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Yale A 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Columbia A 2:00 PM

Princeton's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Villanova Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Top Princeton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Madison St. Rose 9 16.6 2.2 1.4 1.7 0.3 42.5% (54-127) 38.3% (18-47)
Kaitlyn Chen 9 15.0 3.1 4.4 0.9 0.4 44.6% (50-112) 38.1% (8-21)
Skye Belker 9 10.1 2.2 1.4 0.8 0.2 41.0% (32-78) 25.0% (8-32)
Ashley Chea 9 4.8 1.2 1.2 0.2 0.1 33.3% (16-48) 30.0% (6-20)
Parker Hill 9 4.7 2.9 0.6 1.2 1.3 62.1% (18-29) 0.0% (0-1)

