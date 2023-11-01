Pittsburgh's 2023-24 women's college hoops season resumes (the Panthers are currently 4-5) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Upcoming Pittsburgh games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Lehigh H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Ball State N 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Georgia N 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Le Moyne H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Virginia Tech A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Notre Dame H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Georgia Tech H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Louisville H 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Boston College A 12:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Syracuse H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Louisville A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Duke H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Notre Dame A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Florida State H 7:00 PM

Pittsburgh's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lehigh Mountain Hawks
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Petersen Events Center

Top Pittsburgh players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Liatu King 9 21.3 11.2 1.8 2.1 1.8 55.8% (77-138) -
Aislin 9 12.3 2.3 2.9 0.6 0.2 49.4% (41-83) 48.3% (14-29)
Rapuluchi Ayodele 9 8.3 10.4 0.4 0.8 0.8 44.4% (24-54) -
Bella Perkins 9 7.4 1.9 1.6 0.2 0.0 30.9% (25-81) 26.0% (13-50)
Aaryn Battle 9 6.4 2.3 2.4 0.6 0.6 44.7% (21-47) 54.5% (6-11)

