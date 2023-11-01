Do you live and breathe all things Pittsburgh? Then show your pride in the Panthers women's team with some new gear. For more details on the team, including current stats, keep reading.

Pittsburgh team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Liatu King 8 20.6 11.4 1.8 1.9 2.0 Aislin 8 11.6 1.9 2.8 0.6 0.3 Rapuluchi Ayodele 8 9.3 10.5 0.5 0.9 0.9 Bella Perkins 8 8.1 2.0 1.8 0.3 0.0 Aaryn Battle 8 6.3 2.3 2.5 0.6 0.6 Jala Jordan 8 5.0 3.3 1.1 0.5 0.5 Gabby Hutcherson 8 4.0 2.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 Marley Washenitz 8 3.4 3.1 4.3 0.9 0.1 Jasmine Timmerson 4 0.8 1.5 2.0 0.0 0.0 Lauren Rust 4 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0

Pittsburgh season stats

Pittsburgh has won three games so far this season (3-5).

The Panthers have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Pittsburgh, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Yale Bulldogs 79-74 on November 7.

The Panthers, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Pittsburgh's remaining schedule includes eight games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Pittsburgh games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Binghamton H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Lehigh H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Ball State N 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Georgia N 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Le Moyne H 7:00 PM

