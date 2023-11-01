Buy Tickets for Pepperdine Waves Women's Basketball Games
Pepperdine (2-7) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the Cal Baptist Lancers.
Upcoming Pepperdine games
Pepperdine's next matchup information
- Opponent: Cal Baptist Lancers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Firestone Fieldhouse
Top Pepperdine players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jane Nwaba
|9
|8.9
|6.8
|2.9
|1.2
|0.8
|42.4% (36-85)
|21.4% (3-14)
|Myra Gordon
|9
|8.3
|4.0
|1.7
|1.3
|0.1
|37.2% (29-78)
|12.5% (3-24)
|Ella Brubaker
|8
|8.0
|1.5
|0.8
|0.9
|0.0
|53.7% (22-41)
|54.5% (12-22)
|Addi Melone
|9
|6.0
|3.6
|3.0
|0.8
|0.0
|28.2% (20-71)
|29.3% (12-41)
|Megan Harkey
|9
|5.1
|2.3
|0.6
|0.2
|0.7
|51.2% (21-41)
|-
