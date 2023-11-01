Pepperdine (2-7) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

Upcoming Pepperdine games

Pepperdine's next matchup information

Opponent: Cal Baptist Lancers

Cal Baptist Lancers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Firestone Fieldhouse

Top Pepperdine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jane Nwaba 9 8.9 6.8 2.9 1.2 0.8 42.4% (36-85) 21.4% (3-14) Myra Gordon 9 8.3 4.0 1.7 1.3 0.1 37.2% (29-78) 12.5% (3-24) Ella Brubaker 8 8.0 1.5 0.8 0.9 0.0 53.7% (22-41) 54.5% (12-22) Addi Melone 9 6.0 3.6 3.0 0.8 0.0 28.2% (20-71) 29.3% (12-41) Megan Harkey 9 5.1 2.3 0.6 0.2 0.7 51.2% (21-41) -

