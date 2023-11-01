Pepperdine (2-7) will resume its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, at home against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

Upcoming Pepperdine games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Cal Baptist H 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 CSU Bakersfield A 4:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Northern Arizona H 5:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Cal State LA H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 San Diego A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Loyola Marymount H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 San Francisco A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Santa Clara A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Pacific A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Portland H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Loyola Marymount A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 San Francisco H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Santa Clara H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Gonzaga A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Portland A 6:00 PM

Pepperdine's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Cal Baptist Lancers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Firestone Fieldhouse

Top Pepperdine players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jane Nwaba 9 8.9 6.8 2.9 1.2 0.8 42.4% (36-85) 21.4% (3-14)
Myra Gordon 9 8.3 4.0 1.7 1.3 0.1 37.2% (29-78) 12.5% (3-24)
Ella Brubaker 8 8.0 1.5 0.8 0.9 0.0 53.7% (22-41) 54.5% (12-22)
Addi Melone 9 6.0 3.6 3.0 0.8 0.0 28.2% (20-71) 29.3% (12-41)
Megan Harkey 9 5.1 2.3 0.6 0.2 0.7 51.2% (21-41) -

