A matchup at the Merrimack Warriors is on deck for the Pennsylvania Quakers women (5-4), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Pennsylvania games
Pennsylvania's next matchup information
- Opponent: Merrimack Warriors
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hammel Court
Top Pennsylvania players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Stina Almqvist
|9
|17.1
|6.3
|2.9
|1.2
|0.7
|45.2% (56-124)
|16.0% (4-25)
|Mataya Gayle
|9
|14.6
|2.7
|2.6
|1.8
|0.0
|41.3% (52-126)
|25.5% (13-51)
|Jordan Obi
|9
|14.4
|6.7
|2.7
|2.0
|1.8
|46.5% (53-114)
|31.0% (9-29)
|Lizzy Groetsch
|9
|7.8
|5.4
|0.9
|1.4
|0.3
|46.8% (29-62)
|35.3% (6-17)
|Abby Sharpe
|9
|4.4
|1.9
|0.9
|0.2
|0.0
|58.3% (14-24)
|53.8% (7-13)
