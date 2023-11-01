A matchup at the Merrimack Warriors is on deck for the Pennsylvania Quakers women (5-4), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Pennsylvania games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Merrimack A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Temple A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Maine H 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Gwynedd Mercy H 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Columbia A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Dartmouth A 1:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Cornell H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Harvard A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Columbia H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Brown H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Yale H 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Princeton H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Yale A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Brown A 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Cornell A 2:00 PM

Pennsylvania's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Merrimack Warriors
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hammel Court

Top Pennsylvania players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Stina Almqvist 9 17.1 6.3 2.9 1.2 0.7 45.2% (56-124) 16.0% (4-25)
Mataya Gayle 9 14.6 2.7 2.6 1.8 0.0 41.3% (52-126) 25.5% (13-51)
Jordan Obi 9 14.4 6.7 2.7 2.0 1.8 46.5% (53-114) 31.0% (9-29)
Lizzy Groetsch 9 7.8 5.4 0.9 1.4 0.3 46.8% (29-62) 35.3% (6-17)
Abby Sharpe 9 4.4 1.9 0.9 0.2 0.0 58.3% (14-24) 53.8% (7-13)

