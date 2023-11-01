Do you live and breathe all things Pennsylvania? Then show your support for the Quakers women's team with some new gear. For more info on the team, including updated stats, keep scrolling.

Pennsylvania team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Stina Almqvist 7 19.7 7.0 2.4 1.3 0.6 Jordan Obi 7 13.3 6.4 3.0 2.3 1.9 Mataya Gayle 7 13.0 3.0 3.1 1.9 0.0 Lizzy Groetsch 7 10.0 6.9 1.0 1.7 0.3 Abby Sharpe 7 5.1 2.1 1.1 0.1 0.0 Ese Ogbevire 7 3.9 1.3 1.1 0.3 0.0 Saniah Caldwell 7 2.7 1.4 2.0 0.1 0.1 Simone Sawyer 6 1.8 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 Iyanna Rogers 6 1.3 1.2 0.3 0.5 0.7 Ella Ray 1 5.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0

Pennsylvania season stats

Pennsylvania has a 5-2 record on the season so far.

The Quakers are 2-1 at home and 3-1 on the road this year.

On November 29, Pennsylvania claimed its best win of the season, a 79-71 victory over the La Salle Explorers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 206) in the RPI rankings.

The Quakers, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

There are 20 games left on Pennsylvania's schedule in 2023-24, and three are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Pennsylvania games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Marquette A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Villanova A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Merrimack A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Temple A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Maine H 1:00 PM

