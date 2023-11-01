The Penn State Lady Lions women (7-2) will next play on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Penn State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Ohio State A 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Saint Francis (PA) H 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Cent. Conn. St. H 11:30 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Michigan State H 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Northwestern H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Indiana A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Rutgers A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Purdue H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Nebraska H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Northwestern A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Maryland H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Minnesota A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Michigan H 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Iowa A 9:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Wisconsin A 3:00 PM

Penn State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Value City Arena
  • Broadcast: B1G+

Top Penn State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Makenna Marisa 9 16.0 3.0 3.7 1.3 0.6 50.4% (57-113) 36.4% (12-33)
Shay Ciezki 9 13.8 2.7 2.7 1.3 0.0 41.7% (43-103) 39.7% (23-58)
Ali Brigham 9 9.3 5.6 1.4 0.9 1.2 59.1% (39-66) 0.0% (0-1)
Taylor Valladay 9 9.0 2.9 2.7 1.6 0.2 47.3% (26-55) 53.3% (8-15)
Leilani Kapinus 9 8.7 6.2 2.0 1.4 1.6 59.3% (32-54) 33.3% (5-15)

