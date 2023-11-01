Buy Tickets for Penn State Lady Lions Women's Basketball Games
The Penn State Lady Lions women (7-2) will next play on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Penn State games
Penn State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Value City Arena
- Broadcast: B1G+
Top Penn State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Makenna Marisa
|9
|16.0
|3.0
|3.7
|1.3
|0.6
|50.4% (57-113)
|36.4% (12-33)
|Shay Ciezki
|9
|13.8
|2.7
|2.7
|1.3
|0.0
|41.7% (43-103)
|39.7% (23-58)
|Ali Brigham
|9
|9.3
|5.6
|1.4
|0.9
|1.2
|59.1% (39-66)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Taylor Valladay
|9
|9.0
|2.9
|2.7
|1.6
|0.2
|47.3% (26-55)
|53.3% (8-15)
|Leilani Kapinus
|9
|8.7
|6.2
|2.0
|1.4
|1.6
|59.3% (32-54)
|33.3% (5-15)
