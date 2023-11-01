The Penn State Lady Lions women (7-2) will next play on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes, on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Penn State's next matchup information

Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes

December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Broadcast: B1G+

Top Penn State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Makenna Marisa 9 16.0 3.0 3.7 1.3 0.6 50.4% (57-113) 36.4% (12-33) Shay Ciezki 9 13.8 2.7 2.7 1.3 0.0 41.7% (43-103) 39.7% (23-58) Ali Brigham 9 9.3 5.6 1.4 0.9 1.2 59.1% (39-66) 0.0% (0-1) Taylor Valladay 9 9.0 2.9 2.7 1.6 0.2 47.3% (26-55) 53.3% (8-15) Leilani Kapinus 9 8.7 6.2 2.0 1.4 1.6 59.3% (32-54) 33.3% (5-15)

