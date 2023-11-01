Buy Tickets for Pacific Tigers Women's Basketball Games
A game at home versus the UCSB Gauchos is coming up for the Pacific Tigers women (5-4), on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Pacific games
Pacific's next matchup information
- Opponent: UCSB Gauchos
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Alex G. Spanos Center
Top Pacific players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Liz Smith
|9
|14.4
|3.7
|4.1
|0.8
|0.6
|38.5% (37-96)
|23.9% (11-46)
|Elizabeth Elliott
|8
|13.9
|6.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.6
|56.6% (47-83)
|-
|Anaya James
|9
|11.6
|5.3
|4.8
|1.2
|0.3
|41.7% (40-96)
|29.0% (9-31)
|Cecilia Holmberg
|9
|10.0
|5.3
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|41.4% (36-87)
|31.3% (5-16)
|Kadie Deaton
|5
|13.0
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.2
|32.8% (19-58)
|25.0% (4-16)
