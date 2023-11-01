A game at home versus the UCSB Gauchos is coming up for the Pacific Tigers women (5-4), on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Pacific games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 UCSB H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Long Beach State A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Cal Maritime H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Columbia H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Saint Mary's (CA) A 9:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Santa Clara A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Loyola Marymount H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 San Francisco H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 San Diego A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Pepperdine H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Saint Mary's (CA) H 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Portland A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Gonzaga A 5:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 San Francisco A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Portland H 9:00 PM

Pacific's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UCSB Gauchos
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alex G. Spanos Center

Top Pacific players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Liz Smith 9 14.4 3.7 4.1 0.8 0.6 38.5% (37-96) 23.9% (11-46)
Elizabeth Elliott 8 13.9 6.8 1.1 0.8 0.6 56.6% (47-83) -
Anaya James 9 11.6 5.3 4.8 1.2 0.3 41.7% (40-96) 29.0% (9-31)
Cecilia Holmberg 9 10.0 5.3 1.2 0.7 0.1 41.4% (36-87) 31.3% (5-16)
Kadie Deaton 5 13.0 4.8 1.6 0.8 0.2 32.8% (19-58) 25.0% (4-16)

