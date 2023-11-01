Exclusive Offers on Pacific Tigers Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Pacific team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Liz Smith
|6
|14.0
|4.2
|4.8
|0.5
|0.8
|Anaya James
|6
|13.0
|5.0
|4.8
|1.5
|0.0
|Cecilia Holmberg
|6
|12.0
|6.2
|1.5
|1.0
|0.2
|Elizabeth Elliott
|5
|10.8
|4.8
|0.6
|1.0
|0.6
|Kadie Deaton
|2
|14.0
|3.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.0
|Rosie Schweizer
|6
|4.0
|3.0
|1.7
|0.7
|0.0
|Madelene Ennis
|6
|4.0
|3.0
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|Lauren Glazier
|6
|2.7
|1.2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.2
|Sydney Ward
|6
|2.5
|4.2
|1.8
|0.8
|1.2
|Nyah Lowery
|5
|2.0
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
Pacific season stats
- Pacific is 4-2 this season.
- The Tigers have a 4-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road.
- On November 24, Pacific captured its best win of the season, a 77-66 victory over the Butler Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 105) in the RPI rankings.
- The Tigers have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.
- There are 23 games left on Pacific's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Upcoming Pacific games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Fri, Dec 1
|Arizona State
|A
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 2
|Temple
|N
|3:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 6
|Northern Arizona
|A
|2:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 8
|UCSB
|H
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Long Beach State
|A
|8:00 PM
