Pacific team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Liz Smith 6 14.0 4.2 4.8 0.5 0.8 Anaya James 6 13.0 5.0 4.8 1.5 0.0 Cecilia Holmberg 6 12.0 6.2 1.5 1.0 0.2 Elizabeth Elliott 5 10.8 4.8 0.6 1.0 0.6 Kadie Deaton 2 14.0 3.5 2.5 1.0 0.0 Rosie Schweizer 6 4.0 3.0 1.7 0.7 0.0 Madelene Ennis 6 4.0 3.0 0.8 0.2 0.2 Lauren Glazier 6 2.7 1.2 0.5 0.0 0.2 Sydney Ward 6 2.5 4.2 1.8 0.8 1.2 Nyah Lowery 5 2.0 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.2

Pacific season stats

Pacific is 4-2 this season.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road.

On November 24, Pacific captured its best win of the season, a 77-66 victory over the Butler Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 105) in the RPI rankings.

The Tigers have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are 23 games left on Pacific's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Pacific games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Arizona State A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Temple N 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Northern Arizona A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 UCSB H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Long Beach State A 8:00 PM

