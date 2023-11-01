The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-3) will be at home against the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles on Monday, December 11 (tipping off at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Oral Roberts games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Oklahoma Wesleyan H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 USAO H 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Kansas State A 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Wichita State A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 UMKC H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Denver H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Northern Colorado H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Sacramento State A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 South Dakota A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 St. Thomas A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 North Dakota H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 North Dakota State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Omaha A 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 South Dakota State A 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Denver A 3:00 PM

Oral Roberts' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Mabee Center

Top Oral Roberts players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Taleyah Jones 7 16.0 2.7 1.3 1.3 0.1 41.8% (41-98) 33.3% (11-33)
Hannah Cooper 7 13.1 3.0 4.7 1.1 0.0 38.5% (30-78) 46.7% (7-15)
Jalei Oglesby 7 12.6 7.3 0.9 1.3 0.1 49.3% (37-75) 50.0% (3-6)
Emily Robinson 7 11.9 5.6 2.0 1.6 0.0 42.1% (32-76) 20.6% (7-34)
Ruthie Udoumoh 7 11.6 7.7 1.3 2.7 0.4 42.6% (29-68) 0.0% (0-3)

