The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-3) will be at home against the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles on Monday, December 11 (tipping off at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Oral Roberts games

Oral Roberts' next matchup information

Opponent: Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles

Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mabee Center

Top Oral Roberts players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Taleyah Jones 7 16.0 2.7 1.3 1.3 0.1 41.8% (41-98) 33.3% (11-33) Hannah Cooper 7 13.1 3.0 4.7 1.1 0.0 38.5% (30-78) 46.7% (7-15) Jalei Oglesby 7 12.6 7.3 0.9 1.3 0.1 49.3% (37-75) 50.0% (3-6) Emily Robinson 7 11.9 5.6 2.0 1.6 0.0 42.1% (32-76) 20.6% (7-34) Ruthie Udoumoh 7 11.6 7.7 1.3 2.7 0.4 42.6% (29-68) 0.0% (0-3)

