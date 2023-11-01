Do you live and breathe all things Oral Roberts? Then show your pride in the Golden Eagles women's team with some new gear. For more info on the team, including updated stats, keep scrolling.

Oral Roberts team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Taleyah Jones 7 16.0 2.7 1.3 1.3 0.1 Hannah Cooper 7 13.1 3.0 4.7 1.1 0.0 Jalei Oglesby 7 12.6 7.3 0.9 1.3 0.1 Emily Robinson 7 11.9 5.6 2.0 1.6 0.0 Ruthie Udoumoh 7 11.6 7.7 1.3 2.7 0.4 Meghan Weinrich 7 3.7 4.3 2.1 1.0 0.3 Ashlyn Sage 7 3.6 2.3 0.9 0.4 0.6 Sara Rodrigues 7 3.0 2.1 0.7 0.1 0.3 Gentry Baldwin 7 2.9 0.6 1.0 0.4 0.0 Annyka Hellendrung 5 3.0 0.8 0.4 0.4 0.2

Oral Roberts season stats

Oral Roberts has gone 4-3 on the season so far.

The Golden Eagles are a perfect 3-0 at home while going 1-3 on the road this year.

Oral Roberts' signature win this season came against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 220) in the RPI. Oral Roberts took home the 93-87 win at home on November 18.

The Golden Eagles have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

Of Oral Roberts' 22 remaining games, one are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Oral Roberts games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 11 Oklahoma Wesleyan H 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 USAO H 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Kansas State A 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Wichita State A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 UMKC H 8:00 PM

