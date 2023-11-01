Buy Tickets for Oklahoma State Cowgirls Women's Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Texas State Bobcats is up next for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls women (4-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Oklahoma State games
Oklahoma State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas State Bobcats
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena
Top Oklahoma State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Anna Gret Asi
|7
|15.1
|3.0
|9.3
|1.1
|0.3
|49.3% (37-75)
|42.9% (18-42)
|Stailee Heard
|7
|14.7
|6.6
|2.0
|1.4
|0.3
|60.3% (41-68)
|31.3% (5-16)
|Lior Garzon
|7
|12.7
|2.0
|1.0
|0.1
|0.4
|41.3% (31-75)
|35.8% (19-53)
|Quincy Noble
|7
|11.7
|2.9
|1.1
|1.3
|0.3
|46.6% (27-58)
|44.4% (12-27)
|Rylee Langerman
|7
|7.1
|4.0
|1.6
|1.0
|0.1
|50.0% (15-30)
|38.5% (5-13)
