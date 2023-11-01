A matchup at home versus the Texas State Bobcats is up next for the Oklahoma State Cowgirls women (4-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Oklahoma State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Texas State H 3:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Southern Illinois H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Utah Tech A 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Oregon N 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Iowa State H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 UCF A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 TCU A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Texas Tech H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Kansas A 7:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 BYU H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Texas H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Cincinnati A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Baylor H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Iowa State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Oklahoma H 5:00 PM

Oklahoma State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas State Bobcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Top Oklahoma State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anna Gret Asi 7 15.1 3.0 9.3 1.1 0.3 49.3% (37-75) 42.9% (18-42)
Stailee Heard 7 14.7 6.6 2.0 1.4 0.3 60.3% (41-68) 31.3% (5-16)
Lior Garzon 7 12.7 2.0 1.0 0.1 0.4 41.3% (31-75) 35.8% (19-53)
Quincy Noble 7 11.7 2.9 1.1 1.3 0.3 46.6% (27-58) 44.4% (12-27)
Rylee Langerman 7 7.1 4.0 1.6 1.0 0.1 50.0% (15-30) 38.5% (5-13)

