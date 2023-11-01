It's not enough to simply be a fan of Oklahoma State. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Cowgirls by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Oklahoma State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Anna Gret Asi 6 16.7 3.2 10.2 1.0 0.3 Stailee Heard 6 14.0 6.5 1.8 1.3 0.2 Quincy Noble 6 11.8 3.0 1.2 1.2 0.3 Lior Garzon 6 10.8 1.8 0.8 0.0 0.5 Rylee Langerman 6 6.7 4.3 1.8 1.2 0.2 Chandler Prater 5 8.0 6.0 2.0 1.4 0.6 Kennedy Fauntleroy 5 7.8 2.6 2.2 1.4 0.0 Brianna Jackson 4 4.0 2.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 Praise Egharevba 3 2.0 4.3 0.0 0.7 0.0 Ale'Jah Douglas 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0

Oklahoma State season stats

Oklahoma State has gone 3-3 on the season so far.

The Cowgirls are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Missouri State Bears on November 26, Oklahoma State secured its signature win of the season, which was an 82-51 home victory.

The Cowgirls are winless this season in two games against Top 25 teams.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Oklahoma State has four games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Oklahoma State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Wyoming H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Texas State H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Southern Illinois H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Utah Tech A 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Oregon N 4:00 PM

