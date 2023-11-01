The Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) will be at home against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

If you're looking to go to see the Oklahoma Sooners in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Oklahoma games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UNLV H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 North Carolina N 9:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Southern H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 UCF H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 BYU A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Cincinnati H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Kansas State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Texas Tech H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Houston A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Texas A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Kansas H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Kansas State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Oklahoma State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 TCU H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Iowa State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Oklahoma's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UNLV Rebels
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lloyd Noble Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Oklahoma's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Oklahoma players

Shop for Oklahoma gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aubrey Joens 8 13.5 4.8 0.4 0.3 0.0 56.5% (39-69) 48.9% (22-45)
Skylar Vann 8 13.0 6.9 2.0 1.1 0.6 39.8% (39-98) 22.2% (8-36)
Sahara Williams 8 11.0 6.1 2.3 1.1 0.1 47.1% (33-70) 17.6% (3-17)
Payton Verhulst 7 12.6 5.1 3.9 1.4 1.0 45.5% (30-66) 45.8% (11-24)
Lexy Keys 8 10.0 2.9 3.4 1.9 0.1 43.7% (31-71) 30.8% (12-39)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.