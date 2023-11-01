The Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) will be at home against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Oklahoma games

Oklahoma's next matchup information

Opponent: UNLV Rebels

UNLV Rebels Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Lloyd Noble Center

Top Oklahoma players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Aubrey Joens 8 13.5 4.8 0.4 0.3 0.0 56.5% (39-69) 48.9% (22-45) Skylar Vann 8 13.0 6.9 2.0 1.1 0.6 39.8% (39-98) 22.2% (8-36) Sahara Williams 8 11.0 6.1 2.3 1.1 0.1 47.1% (33-70) 17.6% (3-17) Payton Verhulst 7 12.6 5.1 3.9 1.4 1.0 45.5% (30-66) 45.8% (11-24) Lexy Keys 8 10.0 2.9 3.4 1.9 0.1 43.7% (31-71) 30.8% (12-39)

