The Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) will be at home against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.
Upcoming Oklahoma games
Oklahoma's next matchup information
- Opponent: UNLV Rebels
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Lloyd Noble Center
Top Oklahoma players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Aubrey Joens
|8
|13.5
|4.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|56.5% (39-69)
|48.9% (22-45)
|Skylar Vann
|8
|13.0
|6.9
|2.0
|1.1
|0.6
|39.8% (39-98)
|22.2% (8-36)
|Sahara Williams
|8
|11.0
|6.1
|2.3
|1.1
|0.1
|47.1% (33-70)
|17.6% (3-17)
|Payton Verhulst
|7
|12.6
|5.1
|3.9
|1.4
|1.0
|45.5% (30-66)
|45.8% (11-24)
|Lexy Keys
|8
|10.0
|2.9
|3.4
|1.9
|0.1
|43.7% (31-71)
|30.8% (12-39)
