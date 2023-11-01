Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Oklahoma Sooners. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Oklahoma team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aubrey Joens 7 12.7 4.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 Skylar Vann 7 12.6 6.6 2.1 1.1 0.6 Payton Verhulst 7 12.6 5.1 3.9 1.4 1.0 Sahara Williams 7 11.3 6.6 2.1 1.3 0.1 Lexy Keys 7 10.1 2.6 2.9 2.0 0.1 Reyna Scott 7 6.9 2.4 3.4 1.3 0.4 Nevaeh Tot 7 5.3 2.4 4.0 1.0 0.0 Kiersten Johnson 7 3.7 2.1 0.7 0.7 0.7 Beatrice Culliton 7 3.7 4.9 0.7 0.6 0.4 Landry Allen 7 3.1 2.9 0.3 0.6 1.1

Oklahoma season stats

This season, Oklahoma has won five games so far (5-2).

The Sooners are 3-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 100 team in the RPI, Oklahoma secured its signature win of the season on November 9, an 80-70 road victory.

This season, in three games against Top 25 teams, the Sooners have picked up one victory.

Oklahoma has six games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Oklahoma games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Grambling H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 UNLV H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 North Carolina N 9:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Southern H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 UCF H 3:00 PM

