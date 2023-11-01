Buy Tickets for Northern Iowa Panthers Women's Basketball Games
The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will be at home against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.
If you're looking to catch the Northern Iowa Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Northern Iowa games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Northern Iowa's next matchup information
- Opponent: South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: McLeod Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Northern Iowa's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Northern Iowa players
Shop for Northern Iowa gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Grace Boffeli
|6
|13.7
|6.5
|1.8
|0.5
|0.7
|47.6% (30-63)
|18.2% (2-11)
|Maya McDermott
|6
|8.8
|3.2
|3.3
|0.7
|0.0
|33.3% (19-57)
|24.0% (6-25)
|Emerson Green
|7
|7.3
|3.9
|1.1
|1.1
|0.0
|29.0% (18-62)
|29.6% (8-27)
|Shateah Wetering
|7
|7.3
|4.4
|1.4
|0.4
|0.1
|40.8% (20-49)
|40.0% (6-15)
|Kayba Laube
|7
|7.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.4
|39.0% (16-41)
|37.8% (14-37)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.