The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-6) will be at home against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

If you're looking to catch the Northern Iowa Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Northern Iowa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 South Dakota State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Iowa State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Missouri State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Evansville H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Indiana State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 UIC A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Valparaiso A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Murray State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Belmont H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Illinois State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Bradley A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Drake H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Illinois State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Bradley H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Belmont A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa's next matchup information

  • Opponent: South Dakota State Jackrabbits
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: McLeod Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Northern Iowa's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Northern Iowa players

Shop for Northern Iowa gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Grace Boffeli 6 13.7 6.5 1.8 0.5 0.7 47.6% (30-63) 18.2% (2-11)
Maya McDermott 6 8.8 3.2 3.3 0.7 0.0 33.3% (19-57) 24.0% (6-25)
Emerson Green 7 7.3 3.9 1.1 1.1 0.0 29.0% (18-62) 29.6% (8-27)
Shateah Wetering 7 7.3 4.4 1.4 0.4 0.1 40.8% (20-49) 40.0% (6-15)
Kayba Laube 7 7.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.4 39.0% (16-41) 37.8% (14-37)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.