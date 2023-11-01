Northern Iowa's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Panthers are currently 3-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Toledo Rockets.

If you're looking to catch the Northern Iowa Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Northern Iowa games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa's next matchup information

Opponent: Toledo Rockets

Toledo Rockets Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Savage Arena

Savage Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Northern Iowa's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Northern Iowa players

Shop for Northern Iowa gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Nate Heise 9 14.3 5.4 3.1 0.8 0.6 48.3% (42-87) 40.0% (16-40) Tytan Anderson 9 11.0 6.7 2.0 0.9 0.3 52.2% (36-69) 20.0% (2-10) Jacob Hutson 9 10.0 4.6 1.7 0.4 0.1 55.2% (37-67) 0.0% (0-3) Trey Campbell 9 9.7 2.0 0.8 1.2 0.1 52.5% (32-61) 60.0% (18-30) Bowen Born 8 10.8 2.8 2.3 1.0 0.0 33.7% (32-95) 27.1% (13-48)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.