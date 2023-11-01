If you're a huge fan of Northern Iowa, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Panthers apparel. For additional info, continue reading.

Northern Iowa team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Nate Heise 7 13.9 5.4 3.0 0.9 0.7 Tytan Anderson 7 10.4 6.3 1.6 1.0 0.3 Jacob Hutson 7 9.7 4.1 1.6 0.4 0.1 Trey Campbell 7 8.1 2.0 0.9 1.1 0.0 Bowen Born 6 8.7 2.5 1.7 0.5 0.0 Logan Wolf 7 6.3 1.9 0.6 0.4 0.3 Michael Duax 7 5.9 3.7 1.3 0.6 0.1 Kyle Pock 7 5.1 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 Cole Henry 7 2.6 2.1 0.9 0.1 0.0 RJ Taylor 7 2.1 1.7 1.6 0.1 0.0

Northern Iowa season stats

This season, Northern Iowa has won just two games (2-5).

The Panthers have one home win this year (1-1), are 0-2 on the road and are 1-2 in neutral-site games.

Northern Iowa picked up its signature win of the season on November 24, when it beat the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 292 in the RPI rankings, 73-51.

When taking on teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Panthers are winless in one game.

Northern Iowa has 20 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Northern Iowa games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Evansville A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Richmond H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Toledo A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Prairie View A&M H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Alcorn State H 2:00 PM

