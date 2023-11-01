Buy Tickets for NJIT Highlanders Women's Basketball Games
The NJIT Highlanders (5-5) will be at home against the Saint Peter's Peacocks on Tuesday, December 12 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign rolls on.
Upcoming NJIT games
NJIT's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Peter's Peacocks
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: NJIT Wellness and Events Center
Top NJIT players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Alejandra Zuniga
|10
|14.3
|3.0
|2.2
|0.8
|0.0
|42.3% (55-130)
|25.0% (10-40)
|Trinity Williams
|10
|9.6
|6.1
|1.8
|0.2
|1.6
|41.5% (34-82)
|10.0% (1-10)
|Kenna Squier
|10
|8.7
|3.4
|0.9
|2.1
|0.3
|41.5% (34-82)
|21.1% (4-19)
|Lyzi Litwinko
|7
|8.1
|5.0
|1.9
|0.7
|0.0
|43.2% (19-44)
|25.0% (2-8)
|Madilyn Dogs
|10
|5.6
|5.9
|1.0
|1.6
|0.9
|47.6% (20-42)
|0.0% (0-4)
