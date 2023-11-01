The NJIT Highlanders (5-5) will be at home against the Saint Peter's Peacocks on Tuesday, December 12 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign rolls on.

If you're looking to catch the NJIT Highlanders in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming NJIT games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

NJIT's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Peter's Peacocks

Saint Peter's Peacocks Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: NJIT Wellness and Events Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for NJIT's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top NJIT players

Shop for NJIT gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Alejandra Zuniga 10 14.3 3.0 2.2 0.8 0.0 42.3% (55-130) 25.0% (10-40) Trinity Williams 10 9.6 6.1 1.8 0.2 1.6 41.5% (34-82) 10.0% (1-10) Kenna Squier 10 8.7 3.4 0.9 2.1 0.3 41.5% (34-82) 21.1% (4-19) Lyzi Litwinko 7 8.1 5.0 1.9 0.7 0.0 43.2% (19-44) 25.0% (2-8) Madilyn Dogs 10 5.6 5.9 1.0 1.6 0.9 47.6% (20-42) 0.0% (0-4)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.