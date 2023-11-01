Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the NJIT game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Highlanders with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get NJIT Highlanders jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

NJIT team leaders

Want to buy Trinity Williams' jersey? Or another NJIT player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Alejandra Zuniga 8 14.8 2.4 2.4 1.0 0.0 Trinity Williams 8 10.5 6.3 1.5 0.3 1.8 Kenna Squier 8 7.9 3.0 0.9 2.0 0.3 Lyzi Litwinko 7 8.1 5.0 1.9 0.7 0.0 Madilyn Dogs 8 5.9 5.9 1.0 1.9 1.0 Aria Myers 8 4.3 2.9 0.9 0.9 0.1 Reese Vaughan 8 3.6 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 Audrey Kormann 8 2.5 2.5 0.3 0.5 0.8 Avery O'Roke 7 2.4 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.0 Kiana Brereton 6 2.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.7

NJIT season stats

This season, NJIT has won five games so far (5-3).

This year, the Highlanders are 3-1 at home with a 2-2 record on the road.

NJIT, in its best win of the season, took down the Merrimack Warriors 48-45 on November 10.

The Highlanders are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

There are 21 games left on NJIT's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Highlanders? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming NJIT games

Check out the Highlanders in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Miami (FL) A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Sacred Heart A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Saint Peter's H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Saint Francis (PA) H 6:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 LIU H 1:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on NJIT this season.

Check out the Highlanders this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.