With a record of 4-4, the New Mexico State Aggies' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Western New Mexico Mustangs, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming New Mexico State games

New Mexico State's next matchup information

Opponent: Western New Mexico Mustangs

December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Pan American Center

Top New Mexico State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Molly Kaiser 8 14.0 3.9 1.6 1.3 0.1 41.0% (43-105) 50.0% (10-20) Sabou Gueye 8 8.5 5.5 1.5 2.1 0.1 38.8% (26-67) 0.0% (0-3) Jaila Harding 8 7.8 2.9 1.1 0.5 0.0 40.3% (25-62) 33.3% (12-36) Tylie Jones 6 9.7 3.8 0.5 0.8 0.0 45.1% (23-51) 53.8% (7-13) Ene Adams 8 6.9 5.5 1.0 0.9 0.4 45.5% (20-44) -

