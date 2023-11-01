With a record of 4-4, the New Mexico State Aggies' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Western New Mexico Mustangs, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12.

Upcoming New Mexico State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Western New Mexico H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Utah Valley H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Austin Peay A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Troy N 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 UT Arlington A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UTEP A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Florida International H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Western Kentucky A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Middle Tennessee A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Sam Houston H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Louisiana Tech H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Liberty A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Jacksonville State A 3:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UTEP H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Middle Tennessee H 8:00 PM

New Mexico State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Western New Mexico Mustangs
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pan American Center

Top New Mexico State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Molly Kaiser 8 14.0 3.9 1.6 1.3 0.1 41.0% (43-105) 50.0% (10-20)
Sabou Gueye 8 8.5 5.5 1.5 2.1 0.1 38.8% (26-67) 0.0% (0-3)
Jaila Harding 8 7.8 2.9 1.1 0.5 0.0 40.3% (25-62) 33.3% (12-36)
Tylie Jones 6 9.7 3.8 0.5 0.8 0.0 45.1% (23-51) 53.8% (7-13)
Ene Adams 8 6.9 5.5 1.0 0.9 0.4 45.5% (20-44) -

