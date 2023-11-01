When you're rooting for New Mexico State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Aggies' women's team's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

New Mexico State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Molly Kaiser 6 15.5 4.3 1.8 1.3 0.0 Tylie Jones 6 9.7 3.8 0.5 0.8 0.0 Sabou Gueye 6 9.7 6.2 1.8 2.2 0.0 Jaila Harding 6 8.0 3.0 0.8 0.7 0.0 Ene Adams 6 7.0 5.3 1.2 1.2 0.5 Sylena Peterson 6 4.8 2.2 3.0 1.0 0.0 Loes Rozing 6 3.8 4.2 0.7 0.0 0.0 Lucia Yenes 4 2.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 Sianny Sanchez-Oliver 6 1.2 1.3 2.5 0.5 0.2 Imani Warren 3 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0

New Mexico State season stats

New Mexico State is 4-2 on the season so far.

The Aggies have one home win this year (1-1), are 1-1 on the road and are 2-0 in neutral-site games.

Against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on November 12, New Mexico State registered its signature win of the season, which was a 59-52 road victory.

This year, the Aggies haven't played a game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on New Mexico State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming New Mexico State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 New Mexico A 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 UC Irvine H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Western New Mexico H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Utah Valley H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Austin Peay A 2:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.