The New Mexico Lobos women (7-2) will next be in action at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET.
Upcoming New Mexico games
New Mexico's next matchup information
- Opponent: Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: The Pit
Sportsbook promo codes
Top New Mexico players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Nyah Wilson
|9
|15.2
|4.1
|1.2
|0.8
|0.0
|37.3% (44-118)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Paula Reus
|9
|12.1
|6.2
|2.2
|0.8
|0.2
|41.5% (44-106)
|23.4% (11-47)
|Aniyah Augmon
|9
|11.8
|5.6
|4.0
|2.8
|0.4
|39.6% (42-106)
|12.5% (3-24)
|Viane Cumber
|8
|11.9
|5.1
|1.1
|0.9
|0.0
|35.0% (35-100)
|34.9% (22-63)
|Charlotte Kohl
|9
|9.0
|9.9
|0.6
|0.4
|2.3
|54.1% (33-61)
|50.0% (1-2)
