The New Mexico Lobos women (7-2) will next be in action at home against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds, on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming New Mexico games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Southern Utah H 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Hampton H 4:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Western New Mexico H 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Gonzaga A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Nevada A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Boise State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Utah State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Colorado State A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Wyoming H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UNLV A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Fresno State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Air Force A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 San Jose State A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UNLV H 4:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 San Diego State A 2:00 PM

New Mexico's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Southern Utah Thunderbirds
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: The Pit

Top New Mexico players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nyah Wilson 9 15.2 4.1 1.2 0.8 0.0 37.3% (44-118) 34.5% (10-29)
Paula Reus 9 12.1 6.2 2.2 0.8 0.2 41.5% (44-106) 23.4% (11-47)
Aniyah Augmon 9 11.8 5.6 4.0 2.8 0.4 39.6% (42-106) 12.5% (3-24)
Viane Cumber 8 11.9 5.1 1.1 0.9 0.0 35.0% (35-100) 34.9% (22-63)
Charlotte Kohl 9 9.0 9.9 0.6 0.4 2.3 54.1% (33-61) 50.0% (1-2)

