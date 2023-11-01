Buy Tickets for New Hampshire Wildcats Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the New Hampshire Wildcats women (5-5) is a game at home versus the Brown Bears, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming New Hampshire games
New Hampshire's next matchup information
- Opponent: Brown Bears
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Whittemore Center
Top New Hampshire players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Avery O'Connor
|10
|9.4
|2.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.3
|31.4% (32-102)
|28.3% (17-60)
|Adara Groman
|10
|9.2
|3.5
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|36.4% (32-88)
|28.6% (8-28)
|Belen Morales Lopez
|10
|5.7
|2.2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.2
|41.5% (22-53)
|-
|Bella Stuart
|10
|4.6
|1.9
|0.6
|0.6
|0.1
|47.5% (19-40)
|0.0% (0-7)
|Breezie Williams
|10
|4.3
|2.5
|2.2
|1.1
|0.0
|29.4% (20-68)
|15.0% (3-20)
