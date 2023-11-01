Coming up for the New Hampshire Wildcats women (5-5) is a game at home versus the Brown Bears, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming New Hampshire games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Brown H 12:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 11:00 AM
Thu, Jan 4 Vermont A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UMass Lowell A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Maine H 6:03 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Bryant A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 NJIT H 6:03 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UMBC H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Binghamton A 6:07 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Albany A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UMass Lowell H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Bryant H 6:03 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Maine A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Vermont H 6:03 PM
Thu, Feb 22 NJIT A 7:00 PM

New Hampshire's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Brown Bears
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Whittemore Center

Top New Hampshire players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Avery O'Connor 10 9.4 2.7 0.6 0.9 0.3 31.4% (32-102) 28.3% (17-60)
Adara Groman 10 9.2 3.5 0.7 0.7 0.0 36.4% (32-88) 28.6% (8-28)
Belen Morales Lopez 10 5.7 2.2 0.6 0.4 0.2 41.5% (22-53) -
Bella Stuart 10 4.6 1.9 0.6 0.6 0.1 47.5% (19-40) 0.0% (0-7)
Breezie Williams 10 4.3 2.5 2.2 1.1 0.0 29.4% (20-68) 15.0% (3-20)

