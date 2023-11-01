Navy (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign on Friday, December 8 at 5:00 PM ET, on the road against the Dartmouth Big Green.

Upcoming Navy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Dartmouth A 5:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Goucher H 6:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Albany A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Boston University A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Colgate A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Holy Cross H 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Lafayette H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Lehigh A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Army H 11:00 AM
Wed, Jan 24 Bucknell H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Loyola (MD) A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Lehigh H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Colgate H 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Army A 11:00 AM
Wed, Feb 14 American A 7:00 PM

Navy's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Dartmouth Big Green
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Edward Leede Arena

Top Navy players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Zanai Barnett-Gay 8 20.1 6.8 3.8 3.1 0.1 46.3% (63-136) 36.7% (11-30)
Kyah Smith 8 11.1 4.5 3.4 0.6 0.0 30.9% (34-110) 24.4% (10-41)
Sydne Watts 8 7.6 3.4 0.6 0.6 0.3 35.7% (25-70) 25.0% (5-20)
Maren Louridas 8 5.9 5.1 1.9 1.0 0.0 30.6% (15-49) 32.4% (11-34)
Violet McNece 8 4.0 2.3 0.8 0.8 0.1 41.4% (12-29) 28.6% (6-21)

