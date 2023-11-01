The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-4) will be at home against the George Mason Patriots on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

If you're looking to catch the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Mount St. Mary's games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 George Mason H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Fairfield A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 18 Siena H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 TCU A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Bryn Athyn College H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Canisius A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Niagara A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Quinnipiac H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Marist H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Rider A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Saint Peter's A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Niagara H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Iona H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Manhattan A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Rider H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Mount St. Mary's next matchup information

  • Opponent: George Mason Patriots
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Knott Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Mount St. Mary's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Mount St. Mary's players

Shop for Mount St. Mary's gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jo Raflo 7 13.0 1.7 1.0 1.4 0.3 33.0% (30-91) 39.5% (17-43)
Jessica Tomasetti 7 12.0 4.1 1.9 1.6 0.0 37.7% (29-77) 31.8% (7-22)
Isabella Hunt 7 7.6 8.1 3.1 0.6 0.3 41.9% (18-43) 14.3% (1-7)
Jada Lee 6 6.5 3.0 1.5 1.7 0.0 40.0% (14-35) 15.4% (2-13)
KC Carter 6 5.5 1.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 45.8% (11-24) 37.5% (6-16)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.