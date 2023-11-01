The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (3-4) will be at home against the George Mason Patriots on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Mount St. Mary's games

Mount St. Mary's next matchup information

Opponent: George Mason Patriots

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Location: Knott Arena

Top Mount St. Mary's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jo Raflo 7 13.0 1.7 1.0 1.4 0.3 33.0% (30-91) 39.5% (17-43) Jessica Tomasetti 7 12.0 4.1 1.9 1.6 0.0 37.7% (29-77) 31.8% (7-22) Isabella Hunt 7 7.6 8.1 3.1 0.6 0.3 41.9% (18-43) 14.3% (1-7) Jada Lee 6 6.5 3.0 1.5 1.7 0.0 40.0% (14-35) 15.4% (2-13) KC Carter 6 5.5 1.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 45.8% (11-24) 37.5% (6-16)

