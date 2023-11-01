Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Mount St. Mary's game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Mountaineers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Mount St. Mary's team leaders

Want to buy Jessica Tomasetti's jersey? Or another Mount St. Mary's player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jo Raflo 5 14.2 1.8 0.8 1.2 0.0 Jessica Tomasetti 5 11.6 5.2 2.2 2.2 0.0 Isabella Hunt 5 7.8 8.2 3.6 0.6 0.2 KC Carter 5 6.4 1.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 Jada Lee 4 5.3 3.5 0.8 1.0 0.0 Jaedyn Jamison 5 2.6 1.2 0.8 0.6 0.6 Jackie Christ 4 3.0 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 Tessa Engelman 5 2.2 1.8 1.0 1.2 0.6 Giana Hoddinott 4 1.3 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 McKenzie Matheny 5 0.8 1.2 0.4 0.0 0.0

Mount St. Mary's season stats

This season, Mount St. Mary's has won only two games (2-3).

This year, the Mountaineers have a winless 0-1 record at home and a 2-2 record on the road.

There are 25 games left on Mount St. Mary's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Mountaineers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Mount St. Mary's games

Check out the Mountaineers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Loyola (MD) A 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Bucknell H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 George Mason H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Fairfield A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Siena H 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Mount St. Mary's this season.

Check out the Mountaineers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.