The Morgan State Bears (3-6) will be at home against the UMBC Retrievers on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Morgan State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UMBC H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Stetson A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 UCF A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Oregon State A 5:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Stanford A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Delaware State H 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Coppin State A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Howard H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Norfolk State A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 South Carolina State A 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 North Carolina Central A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 Delaware State A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Howard A 2:00 PM

Morgan State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UMBC Retrievers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Top Morgan State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Gabrielle Johnson 9 9.7 2.8 2.3 2.2 0.2 33.3% (24-72) 27.8% (5-18)
Kaia Ponder 9 8.3 4.9 0.9 1.6 1.1 42.6% (29-68) 25.0% (2-8)
Tamaria Rumph 9 7.6 2.3 1.3 1.4 0.0 38.6% (27-70) 11.8% (2-17)
Joelle Johnson 9 7.4 6.6 1.4 1.4 0.2 34.5% (30-87) 7.1% (1-14)
Sedayjha Payne 9 5.0 3.6 0.7 2.6 0.1 37.5% (18-48) -

