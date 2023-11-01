Buy Tickets for Morgan State Bears Women's Basketball Games
The Morgan State Bears (3-6) will be at home against the UMBC Retrievers on Saturday, December 9 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.
Upcoming Morgan State games
Morgan State's next matchup information
- Opponent: UMBC Retrievers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House
Top Morgan State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Gabrielle Johnson
|9
|9.7
|2.8
|2.3
|2.2
|0.2
|33.3% (24-72)
|27.8% (5-18)
|Kaia Ponder
|9
|8.3
|4.9
|0.9
|1.6
|1.1
|42.6% (29-68)
|25.0% (2-8)
|Tamaria Rumph
|9
|7.6
|2.3
|1.3
|1.4
|0.0
|38.6% (27-70)
|11.8% (2-17)
|Joelle Johnson
|9
|7.4
|6.6
|1.4
|1.4
|0.2
|34.5% (30-87)
|7.1% (1-14)
|Sedayjha Payne
|9
|5.0
|3.6
|0.7
|2.6
|0.1
|37.5% (18-48)
|-
