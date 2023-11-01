The Montana State Bobcats women (3-5) will next play on the road against the Saint Mary's Gaels, on Friday, December 8 at 9:30 PM ET.

Montana State's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Mary's Gaels

Saint Mary's Gaels Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion

Top Montana State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Katelynn Limardo 8 12.4 6.8 1.5 1.6 0.1 30.9% (25-81) 31.1% (14-45) Lexi Deden 6 13.8 8.2 0.7 1.8 1.5 44.9% (31-69) - Marah Dykstra 8 7.9 4.9 3.5 0.8 0.9 40.4% (21-52) 21.4% (3-14) Natalie Picton 8 7.8 2.4 2.0 1.4 0.0 33.8% (22-65) 20.7% (6-29) Taylor Janssen 8 7.6 3.6 1.0 0.5 0.4 44.2% (23-52) 38.5% (10-26)

