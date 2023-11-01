Buy Tickets for Montana State Bobcats Women's Basketball Games
The Montana State Bobcats women (3-5) will next play on the road against the Saint Mary's Gaels, on Friday, December 8 at 9:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the Montana State Bobcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Montana State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Montana State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Mary's Gaels
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Location: University Credit Union Pavilion
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Montana State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Montana State players
Shop for Montana State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Katelynn Limardo
|8
|12.4
|6.8
|1.5
|1.6
|0.1
|30.9% (25-81)
|31.1% (14-45)
|Lexi Deden
|6
|13.8
|8.2
|0.7
|1.8
|1.5
|44.9% (31-69)
|-
|Marah Dykstra
|8
|7.9
|4.9
|3.5
|0.8
|0.9
|40.4% (21-52)
|21.4% (3-14)
|Natalie Picton
|8
|7.8
|2.4
|2.0
|1.4
|0.0
|33.8% (22-65)
|20.7% (6-29)
|Taylor Janssen
|8
|7.6
|3.6
|1.0
|0.5
|0.4
|44.2% (23-52)
|38.5% (10-26)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.