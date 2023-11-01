When you're cheering on Montana State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Bobcats' women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Montana State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lexi Deden 6 13.8 8.2 0.7 1.8 1.5 Katelynn Limardo 6 12.8 6.8 1.7 1.2 0.2 Marah Dykstra 6 8.0 5.5 3.7 1.0 1.0 Madison Hall 6 7.8 2.3 2.0 1.3 0.0 Natalie Picton 6 7.8 2.7 2.7 1.5 0.0 Taylor Janssen 6 6.2 3.5 1.0 0.2 0.5 Isobel Bunyan 6 5.5 2.2 1.8 1.0 0.7 Malea Egan 3 1.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Brooke Berry 6 0.3 1.2 0.0 0.5 0.0 Drea Brumfield 4 0.5 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.3

Montana State season stats

This season, Montana State has a 3-3 record so far.

The Bobcats have one home win this year (1-1), are 1-1 on the road and are 1-1 in neutral-site games.

On November 14, Montana State picked up its best win of the season, a 62-49 victory over the San Jose State Spartans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 251) in the RPI rankings.

The Bobcats have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of Montana State's 24 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Montana State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Portland A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Washington A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Saint Mary's (CA) A 9:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Wyoming H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 North Texas H 9:00 PM

