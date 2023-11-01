The Montana Grizzlies women (3-2) will next play at home against the Colorado State Rams, on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Montana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Colorado State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Cal Poly A 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 San Diego A 5:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 UCSD N 5:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Weber State H 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Idaho State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 South Dakota H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Omaha A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Northern Colorado A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Northern Arizona A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Montana State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Weber State A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Portland State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Sacramento State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Idaho A 9:00 PM

Montana's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Colorado State Rams
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Dahlberg Arena

Top Montana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw 5 14.8 2.2 1.2 0.2 0.0 51.1% (23-45) 55.2% (16-29)
Carmen Gfeller 5 11.6 5.4 1.2 0.8 0.8 51.1% (24-47) 11.1% (1-9)
Gina Marxen 5 9.8 0.8 2.0 0.0 0.0 50.0% (13-26) 55.6% (10-18)
MJ Bruno 5 7.6 4.6 1.6 0.6 0.0 40.5% (15-37) 25.0% (3-12)
Mack Konig 5 7.4 1.4 2.4 0.8 0.0 36.4% (16-44) 14.3% (2-14)

