The Montana Grizzlies women (3-2) will next play at home against the Colorado State Rams, on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Montana games

Montana's next matchup information

Opponent: Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dahlberg Arena

Top Montana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw 5 14.8 2.2 1.2 0.2 0.0 51.1% (23-45) 55.2% (16-29) Carmen Gfeller 5 11.6 5.4 1.2 0.8 0.8 51.1% (24-47) 11.1% (1-9) Gina Marxen 5 9.8 0.8 2.0 0.0 0.0 50.0% (13-26) 55.6% (10-18) MJ Bruno 5 7.6 4.6 1.6 0.6 0.0 40.5% (15-37) 25.0% (3-12) Mack Konig 5 7.4 1.4 2.4 0.8 0.0 36.4% (16-44) 14.3% (2-14)

