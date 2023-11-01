Buy Tickets for Montana Grizzlies Women's Basketball Games
The Montana Grizzlies women (3-2) will next play at home against the Colorado State Rams, on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET.
Montana's next matchup information
- Opponent: Colorado State Rams
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dahlberg Arena
Top Montana players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw
|5
|14.8
|2.2
|1.2
|0.2
|0.0
|51.1% (23-45)
|55.2% (16-29)
|Carmen Gfeller
|5
|11.6
|5.4
|1.2
|0.8
|0.8
|51.1% (24-47)
|11.1% (1-9)
|Gina Marxen
|5
|9.8
|0.8
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0% (13-26)
|55.6% (10-18)
|MJ Bruno
|5
|7.6
|4.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.0
|40.5% (15-37)
|25.0% (3-12)
|Mack Konig
|5
|7.4
|1.4
|2.4
|0.8
|0.0
|36.4% (16-44)
|14.3% (2-14)
