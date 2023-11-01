Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Montana game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Grizzlies with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Montana team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw 4 12.5 1.0 1.3 0.0 0.0 Carmen Gfeller 4 9.3 5.3 1.5 0.8 0.8 Dani Bartsch 4 8.8 8.5 1.8 1.5 1.0 Gina Marxen 4 8.3 0.5 1.8 0.0 0.0 Mack Konig 4 8.0 1.5 2.3 0.8 0.0 MJ Bruno 4 7.3 4.5 1.5 0.5 0.0 Macey Huard 4 6.5 2.8 1.0 1.0 0.5 Libby Stump 4 5.3 2.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 Alex Pirog 2 8.5 7.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 Adria Lincoln 3 4.3 3.3 0.0 0.7 0.0

Montana season stats

This season, Montana has won only two games (2-2).

The Grizzlies are 1-2 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

Montana's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Montana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Loyola Marymount H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Colorado State H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Cal Poly A 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 San Diego A 5:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 UCSD N 5:00 PM

