A game at the Lafayette Leopards is up next for the Monmouth Hawks women (4-4), on Monday, December 11 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Monmouth games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Lafayette A 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Loyola (MD) H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Georgian Court H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 William & Mary H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Campbell H 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Charleston (SC) A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Elon H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Drexel A 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Hampton A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 William & Mary A 1:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Towson H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Stony Brook H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Northeastern A 12:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Delaware H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Campbell A 7:00 PM

Monmouth's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lafayette Leopards
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kirby Sports Center

Top Monmouth players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kaci Donovan 8 12.9 3.5 1.3 0.8 0.4 40.9% (36-88) 40.0% (20-50)
Ariana Vanderhoop 6 10.7 4.8 1.8 0.5 0.2 37.3% (22-59) 18.2% (4-22)
Taisha Exanor 8 7.5 5.5 0.5 1.0 1.6 39.1% (25-64) 13.3% (2-15)
Jania Hall 8 7.4 2.8 1.6 0.8 0.0 44.9% (22-49) 33.3% (3-9)
Jaye Haynes 8 7.4 3.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 48.8% (21-43) 41.7% (10-24)

