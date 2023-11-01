A game at the Lafayette Leopards is up next for the Monmouth Hawks women (4-4), on Monday, December 11 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Monmouth games

Monmouth's next matchup information

Opponent: Lafayette Leopards

Lafayette Leopards Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Kirby Sports Center

Top Monmouth players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaci Donovan 8 12.9 3.5 1.3 0.8 0.4 40.9% (36-88) 40.0% (20-50) Ariana Vanderhoop 6 10.7 4.8 1.8 0.5 0.2 37.3% (22-59) 18.2% (4-22) Taisha Exanor 8 7.5 5.5 0.5 1.0 1.6 39.1% (25-64) 13.3% (2-15) Jania Hall 8 7.4 2.8 1.6 0.8 0.0 44.9% (22-49) 33.3% (3-9) Jaye Haynes 8 7.4 3.4 0.5 0.5 0.1 48.8% (21-43) 41.7% (10-24)

