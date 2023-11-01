Do you live and breathe all things Monmouth? Then show your support for the Hawks women's team with some new apparel. For more info on the team, including updated stats, keep scrolling.

Monmouth team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kaci Donovan 6 11.8 3.2 1.0 0.5 0.5 Ariana Vanderhoop 6 10.7 4.8 1.8 0.5 0.2 Jaye Haynes 6 7.2 3.0 0.3 0.5 0.0 Jania Hall 6 6.3 2.8 1.5 0.5 0.0 Taisha Exanor 6 5.8 5.8 0.5 1.0 2.0 Belle Kranbuhl 6 4.7 6.7 2.3 0.8 3.0 Sandrine Clesca 6 4.0 3.8 1.3 0.3 0.2 Rosalie Mercille 5 3.0 1.6 0.6 0.0 0.0 Ella Farrelly 6 2.3 4.3 0.2 0.2 1.0 Divine Dibula 5 2.6 1.6 0.2 0.0 0.4

Monmouth season stats

Monmouth's record is just just 2-4 so far this season.

The Hawks have a 2-2 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.

Monmouth took down the No. 185-ranked (according to the RPI) St. John's Red Storm, 74-69, on November 10, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Hawks, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

Of Monmouth's 23 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Monmouth games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Rider A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 American A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Lafayette A 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Loyola (MD) H 2:00 PM Mon, Jan 1 Georgian Court H 2:00 PM

